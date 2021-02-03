Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Shares Up 8%

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)’s stock price shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.14. 677,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 310,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $288.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

