DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $51,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of DRH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,625. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

