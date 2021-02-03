Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 942,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 775,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 201,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 697,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 499.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 124,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

