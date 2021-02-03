Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 1,436,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 751,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 697,716 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

