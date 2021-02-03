Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Up 5.7%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.53. 155,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 165,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.37 million, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

