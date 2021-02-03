Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Up 36.1% in January

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $287,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,396 shares of company stock worth $393,717 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Ally during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Ally in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Ally in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 476,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

