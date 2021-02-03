Digital Gold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $518,231.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $63.38 or 0.00171759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $857,486.53 and approximately $518,231.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00053214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00139340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00066360 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00243048 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00056412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062270 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

