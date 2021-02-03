Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DIISY opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.26.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

