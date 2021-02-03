Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Up 8.2%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shares rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 1,452,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,760,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

