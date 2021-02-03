Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Holdings Reduced by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 282,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Discovery by 570.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

DISCK traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. 414,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,552. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

