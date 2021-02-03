Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.36. Approximately 28,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 83,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

