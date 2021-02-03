Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.98

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.21. Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 128,245 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.46. The firm has a market cap of C$383.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.74%. Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.42%.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

