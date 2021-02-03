DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $137.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. DLH has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

In other DLH news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zachary Parker purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $95,496.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,912.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,046 shares of company stock valued at $191,887 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLHC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

