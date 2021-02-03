Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.38. 2,718,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,848,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Document Security Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Document Security Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

