DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Hits Market Cap of $155,570.73

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded 457.7% higher against the dollar. DOGEFI has a market capitalization of $155,570.73 and $12,717.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGEFI token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DOGEFI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00052780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00139375 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00066878 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00243913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00062682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039056 BTC.

DOGEFI Token Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army. The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI.

DOGEFI Token Trading

DOGEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOGEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOGEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.