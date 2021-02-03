Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.24. 12,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,503. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,053,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,687,678. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.