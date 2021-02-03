Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $195.65. The company had a trading volume of 103,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.