Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

DG traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.78. 3,116,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,562. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.97. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

