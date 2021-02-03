Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $116.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.38.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $104.02 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

