Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Issues Earnings Results

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Shares of LPG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $675.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.26.

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

