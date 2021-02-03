Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $101.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Dorman Products by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

