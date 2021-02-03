Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s current price.

PLOW opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,775,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,710,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.