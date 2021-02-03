Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in The Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Hershey by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.93.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.