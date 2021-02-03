Dowling & Yahnke LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $128.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $666.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

