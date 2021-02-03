DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 78.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 262,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,145,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 239,460 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 92.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.