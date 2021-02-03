Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. 335,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,340,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

