Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.71. 64,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,863. The stock has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average is $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

