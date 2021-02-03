Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.45. 133,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,583,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

