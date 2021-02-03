Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Adobe by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,039,544,000 after buying an additional 266,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $481.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.80. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

