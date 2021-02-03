Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. 45,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

