Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.88. 151,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,010,326. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $314.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.01.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

