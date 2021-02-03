Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 3,000 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 28.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 18,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 153.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.38. 4,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

