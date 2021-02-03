Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $10.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.87. The company had a trading volume of 44,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.