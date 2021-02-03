Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 487,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

VZ opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $225.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

