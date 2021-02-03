Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 567.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

ARNA stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,721 shares of company stock valued at $9,699,574. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

