Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $13,006,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 428.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 414,245 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 145.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 320,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 81.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 159,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11,164.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 139,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

CTRE stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.83.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

