Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Loop Capital began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

