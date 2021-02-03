Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

