Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 113,674 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 125.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 75.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $88.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

