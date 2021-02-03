Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.45.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $376.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $399.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.44.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

