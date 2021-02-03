Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,848 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.