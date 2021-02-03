Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 991 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

HR stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

