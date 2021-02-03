Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $30,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $7,998,000.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.92.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

