Dusk Network Trading Up 33.2% This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $23.93 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00066652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00997258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00037375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,776.03 or 0.04702596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.