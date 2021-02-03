DXC Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 40,585 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,120% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,327 call options.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in DXC Technology by 34.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

