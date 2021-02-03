Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Shares of TSE:DNG traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.85. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of C$71.90 million and a PE ratio of 20.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.94. Dynacor Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.99 and a twelve month high of C$2.62.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, and precious metals deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 8,432 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

