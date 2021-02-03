Dynamic (DYN) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002201 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $121,904.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,934.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.51 or 0.04319788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.51 or 0.00410209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.42 or 0.01200534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.69 or 0.00502762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00415435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00257907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00021454 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,275,384 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

