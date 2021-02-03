Dynamic Trading Rights Hits Market Cap of $14.77 Million (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market capitalization of $14.77 million and $2,982.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00067537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00896322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00047239 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.71 or 0.04673934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

