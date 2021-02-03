Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.42 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.61-0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DT. BTIG Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

