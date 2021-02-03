Dynavax Technologies Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after buying an additional 6,544,323 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 302.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 486,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.